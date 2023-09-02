Sexyy Red Says She “Young & Turnt” While Slamming TikToker Who Called Her An Industry Plant

Sexyy Red had some choice words for TikTok personality Dana Dane. “I’M YOUNG & TURNT YO OL A$S MAD,” Red wrote in the comments of Dane’s video where she called Red an “industry plant”. Previously, Dane had gone viral for saying that she believed Red was an industry plant. The intent of Red, per Dane, was to “destroy” the image of Black women. Citing Red’s outspoken demeanor and overt sexuality, Dane said “This is the reason why it’s time to seperate as Black women. Because there ain’t no way I’m about to be associated with that and Sukihana.” Dane’s video has since been deleted.

Dane’s original video had sparked a wider conversation about elitism within the Black community. While battle lines were drawn and people took both sides of the issue, many argued that women like Dane were the real problem. They saw her as further demonizing women like Red because they weren’t a stereotypical vision of idealized Black feminity.

Red Backed Online

On the whole, a lot of people back Red on this one. “How tf a black woman gon destroy MY image? When I leave MY house people see ME not sexy redd df😂😂,” one person wrote. “I can’t stand a “c’mon gang! Who’s with me?!” person. 😂 You absolutely don’t got to stay or like someone but why you trying to start a movement. Just leave,” added another. “All woman have different variables ..she doesn’t represent the entire race girl…she just tryna get her money up and ion blame here..it’s not my life to judge…SKEEYEE,” argued a third.

Meanwhile, the cultural impact of Red is spreading further and further. At a drag show this writer attended earlier this week, the show host dropped a Skee Yee during this intro. Elsewhere, an elementary school teacher went viral earlier in the week as she revealed that Skee Yee is the phrase she uses to calm her students down and get them to pay attention to her. So, regardless of what some TikTokers might think, it’s very clear that Red’s train isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

