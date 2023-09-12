Sexyy Red And YG Meet Up At The Bills Jets Game

There are a ton of headlines around Monday night's week one matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Of course, the biggest one was the Jets newly-acquired quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, going down with an injury last night. Hearing reports and watching the broadcast, a lot of people were fearing the worst, a torn achilles. Sadly, that turned out to be the case as Rodgers' season has come to a tragic end already, potentially wiping out any chances for contention. A lot of people were anticipating this matchup and it turned in a huge crowd. Some were celebrities, two of them being rappers YG and Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red has been having a moment this year. She has been linking up with big name after big name in the rap industry. A few weeks ago Red caught up with one of her biggest idols, Tyler, The Creator. It was a viral moment on the internet, as many believed Tyler had gotten a BBL. Nonetheless, it was a cool career milestone for Sexyy Red. After that, the rapper got to meet R&B crooner, Brent Faiyaz, and music with her and Lil Durk is on the way soon. Now, on Monday, she got to meet another legend.

Sexyy Red And YG Flick Up Together: Watch

In Red's latest IG post, she shares that she was invited out by the New York Jets organization to watch their opening game against their rival, the Bills. Besides being at one of the biggest games of the NFL season, she got to link up with West Coast rap star, YG. In the video above from 2cool2bl0g, the video shows Red and YG posing for a photo. Donning a Jets jersey, Red can be seen flexing her huge wad of cash as well.

