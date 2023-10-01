Offset Previews Playboi Carti Collab At “Set It Off” Listening Party

“Set It Off” drops on October 13.

BYCaroline Fisher
Offset Previews Playboi Carti Collab At “Set It Off” Listening Party

Offset recently hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Set It Off. The LP is slated for release on October 13 of this year, and so far, it's confirmed to feature Latto, Future, Chloe Bailey, and Cardi B. During the event, he previewed an additional collab from the new project, from fellow Georgia native Playboi Carti.

Only a short snippet of the track can be heard in a clip making its rounds online, but it's still managed to capture fans' attention. Based on chatter on social media, listeners can't wait for the full release. The energetic and fun collab is sure to be a fan favorite.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Roasted By Offset For Her Outfit: “You Put That Together?”

Offset Hosts Set It Off Listening Party

His collaboration with Playboi Carti isn't the only thing Offset teased at the listening party. He also previewed another new track from the album, captioning the snippet "SAY MY GRACE" on Instagram. Some fans think he could be dropping another single ahead of the full album, but that's unconfirmed. He already unveiled his song "Jealousy" with Cardi B back in July, and "FAN" at the beginning of this month. Both singles were accompanied by solid accompanying music as well, and fans look forward to more visuals.

After hosting the listening party over the weekend, attendees had some great things to say about the record online. Various people who got the chance to hear it say it's some of his best work yet, with some even claiming it's a contender for Album Of The Year. Offset's been getting praise for the way the album rollout's going so far, and hopefully, the album will live up to fans' expectations. How do you think Offset's new collab with Playboi Carti is sounding so far? Are you look forward to Set It Off? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset and Playboi Carti.

Read More: Offset Receives Immense Praise For New Album Following Private Listening Party

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.