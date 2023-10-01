Offset Previews Playboi Carti Collab At “Set It Off” Listening Party

Offset recently hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Set It Off. The LP is slated for release on October 13 of this year, and so far, it's confirmed to feature Latto, Future, Chloe Bailey, and Cardi B. During the event, he previewed an additional collab from the new project, from fellow Georgia native Playboi Carti.

Only a short snippet of the track can be heard in a clip making its rounds online, but it's still managed to capture fans' attention. Based on chatter on social media, listeners can't wait for the full release. The energetic and fun collab is sure to be a fan favorite.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Roasted By Offset For Her Outfit: “You Put That Together?”

Offset Hosts Set It Off Listening Party

His collaboration with Playboi Carti isn't the only thing Offset teased at the listening party. He also previewed another new track from the album, captioning the snippet "SAY MY GRACE" on Instagram. Some fans think he could be dropping another single ahead of the full album, but that's unconfirmed. He already unveiled his song "Jealousy" with Cardi B back in July, and "FAN" at the beginning of this month. Both singles were accompanied by solid accompanying music as well, and fans look forward to more visuals.

After hosting the listening party over the weekend, attendees had some great things to say about the record online. Various people who got the chance to hear it say it's some of his best work yet, with some even claiming it's a contender for Album Of The Year. Offset's been getting praise for the way the album rollout's going so far, and hopefully, the album will live up to fans' expectations. How do you think Offset's new collab with Playboi Carti is sounding so far? Are you look forward to Set It Off? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset and Playboi Carti.

Read More: Offset Receives Immense Praise For New Album Following Private Listening Party

[Via]