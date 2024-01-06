Tay Keith Hints At Dropping A Full Project With Key Glock: "We Got So Much Unreleased In The Vault"

Over the past several years there are two artists who you can count on to bring the highest quality trap bangers. Those names we are referring to are producer Tay Keith and rapper Key Glock. Both Memphis natives just possess that secret sauce when it comes to crafting songs to get incredibly lit too. Both of these guys highly respect each other. It is a big reason why they have countless collaborations together. A few to name are "Ambition For Cash," "Presidential Rolex," and "Russian Cream."

In 2023, Tay Keith and Key Glock put out their respective albums. "Mr. Glock" came through with Glockoma 2 and its deluxe. Additionally, he has Glocktober in the works with a few singles being released already. For Keith, he worked alongside Lil Darius for a 14-song tape, Yung N Turnt. Since they were so busy last year, this could be the time for both of these superstars to come together for an LP of their own.

Tay And Key Need To Bless Us In 2024

This all may be a possibility, according to HipHopDX. A Fan of Tay Keith's on Twitter shouted him out for his remarkable success. In addition, the supporter was curious to know if Keith and Glock were going to have anything dropping in 2024. Well, this fanatic's dreams might come true. The 27-year-old producer responded to the tweet, saying, "We got so much unreleased in the vault might drop the project." The fact they have that much material that has not even seen the light of day is insane. But, if this does come to fruition, this has the potential to be a standout tape. It is safe to say that we think the whole trap community needs this ASAP.

What are your initial thoughts on Tay Keith revealing that he and Key Glock have a full album's worth of music behind doors? Could this be one of the best projects of 2024 if it does drop? Where do you rank Tay Keith and Key Glock among current rapper/producer duos? What is your favorite song from them? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Tay Keith and Key Glock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

[Via]