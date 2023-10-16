Lil Uzi Vert Shares Vague Message For Fans, Possibly Teasing Music: “The Substance Is Finally Back”

One of the more elusive artists in modern rap is none other than Lil Uzi Vert. They have been known to constantly tease new music over the course of their career. Even though they have tons of material released, the past six years have been a little different. Die-hard Lil Uzi Vert fans had to wait three painstakingly long years for Eternal Atake. However, quickly after that, they and Future teamed up for their collaboration project, Pluto x Baby Pluto. Then, Uzi went into hibernation for another three-year hiatus.

They delivered their genre-pushing record the Pink Tape to many mixed reviews. Since the release, Lil Uzi Vert promised that if their latest record went number one on the Billboard chart, a new project would come out. Well, the fans responded, as it reached that mark. Now, we are anxiously waiting yet again for either Barter 16 or Luv Is Rage 3. Uzi has already put out a possible track for the latter of the two with "NFL" a few weeks ago on YouTube.

Lil Uzi Vert Possibly Hints At New Music

The Philadelphia rapper could be following a similar pattern from 2020. In an Instagram post from theshaderoom shows them sending an indistinct message to the fans. Uzi says, "Was having 2 much fun these recent years and didn't experience the feeling once felt even tho having fun is a great thing." They continue, "My life just been put on a reset mentally and emotionally... the substance is finally back [broken heart emoji] it's a gift and a curse." Their supporters are expectedly confused. One sums it up, saying, "I’m . . . . Confused 😭 this is too vague to even TRY to assume if he’s referring to music or relationship and it’s to late to even care .. goodnight."

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Uzi Vert's unclear message on social media? Do you think they are hinting at one of their upcoming projects, a new single, or something else? Are you wanting new material from Uzi considering we just got the Pink Tape?

