Lil Durk Hints At New Music Coming Soon While Throwing Subliminals

Durk has been airing things out on his social media as of late.

Lil Durk has a couple of things to get off his chest, according to some reposts from DJ Akademiks. Let's start off with the more recent series of statements first. The Chicago rapper and singer seems to be taking some subliminal shots at either people he knows or contemporaries and did so via an Instagram story. The Voice writes, "When brothers speak bad bout brothers I cut em off ☪️ I don't even bother to ask questions we know who real and who fake some people won't change".

Then, a little bit later, Lil Durk uploaded a collage to the IG feed. This time, the veteran is getting a little more direct with his words. The caption says, "Back in 2012 they counted me out I had to turn up a notch!!!!! This album for the core ☪️". In regard to his first thought dump, this is nothing new from the drill artist. All you have to do is peruse through his IG page to see that he does something similar every other week.

Lil Durk Has Dropped Some Singles This Year Already

So, we aren't going to look to deep into that. Instead, what we are going to focus our attention on is the "album for the core" part. Durk has not been dropping a ton this year, but two of his singles seem to be for the upcoming Love Songs 4 the Streets 3. This would be his ninth studio album, and the third in this more melodic series of projects for him. "Smurk Carter", "Old Days", and "Went Hollywood For A Year" look to be prime candidates for LS4TS3. However, the release date and all of the other important details are currently unknown.

