Moneybagg Yo is undeniably a household name in the South’s booming hip-hop scene. Beyond that though, he’s also quickly becoming one of the game’s most reliable rappers for hard-hitting bars and storytelling.

Backed by a few highly successful singles in recent years, the 31-year-old is evidently looking to keep his momentum going.

Moneybagg Yo attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

On Sunday (January 8), the Memphis native took to his social media accounts to begin teasing his new album. “My Album Is A Heartless Edition Hope Y’all Ready,” he writes in a tweet.

My Album Is A Heartless Edition Hope Y’all Ready 💔🖤🔥 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 8, 2023

Furthermore, his Instagram account shares a little bit more information surrounding the upcoming release. “22songs[,] Who Y’all Think Features??” the “Me Vs Me” rapper writes in the caption. The second photo in the post is assumedly the album cover.

Additionally, he’s teasing a new collaboration with one of the hottest rappers in the game right now, GloRilla. In the clip, the two Memphis artists are seen turning up to a snippet of their unreleased track together. It appears as though they’ll be exchanging verses, going back and forth over the booming production.

Although he’s been busy dropping singles, music videos and feature verses, Moneybagg Yo’s last album is 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain. Backed by singles like “Wockesha” and “Time Today,” the project successfully catapulted the 31-year-old into new heights of success.

Yo Gotti officially signed the Memphis native to his label, Collective Music Group (CMG), in 2016. In July of last year, the “Rake It Up” rapper also quickly signed GloRilla to the label. This was shortly following the viral success of her hit song, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Both signees appear on the label’s first collaborative mixtape together, Gangsta Art, which showcases the depth of their rosters’ talents.

Are you looking forward to new music from Moneybagg Yo? Comment your thoughts down below.