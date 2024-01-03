JT Dips Her Toes Into A New Sound In Latest Snippet: Listen

The City Girls are mostly known for their high-octane bangers that get you up on your feet. They have been riding that formula for the past couple of years or so. However, after some disappointing sales from the duo's last record, RAW, back in October, it might be time to try something else. DJ Akademiks has always been sending potshots toward Yung Miami. After hearing about the single-digit first-week numbers, you know he was right there to say something about it.

But, it seems that JT is taking this in the best way possible. One thing that is great about the start of a new year is to restart and improve on what you did in the past. That is what the 31-year-old rapper is doing with a new snippet that is making the rounds on social media. The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram caught wind of some music that she shared and its something new.

Read More: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa In Their Besties Era With No Plans For Romantic Reconciliation, She Says

JT Is Experimenting

JT is trying her hand at singing and going more melodic with this teaser. The production is more lowkey and minimal as well. It is heavily auto-tuned, however, this could be her just experimenting in the studio. Some people in the comments are saying this song is called "Paradise" because of how many times she repeats it. There is nothing else to really note, other than it is a little taster of what could be to come from JT.

What are your initial thoughts on JT's new snippet? Does it sound like something you would be looking forward to hearing a full version of? If not, why? Do you think it is the right thing to do for her career to branch off into another sound? Is this something she could create a strong solo catalog, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest surrounding JT. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: French Montana Recruits Kanye West & Westside Gunn For Track On "Mac & Cheese 5"