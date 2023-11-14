Marcus Jordan Settles With American Express After Racking Up $157K In Debt

Marcus Jordan has been in the spotlight quite a bit as of late. Overall, this is all thanks to his relationship with Larsa Pippen. There is a lot of drama at play here thanks to who Pippen is. Of course, she is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Pippen played for the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan, who is Marcus' father. Furthermore, there is a 17-year age gap between Jordan and Pippen which creates even more uncomfortability. Regardless, their relationship seems to be doing just fine.

On top of this relationship, it appears as though Jordan has been dealing with a financial issue behind the scenes. This issue involves American Express and a hefty amount of credit card debt. According to Radar Online, Jordan owed a whopping $157K. As the story goes, Jordan got a Platinum Card back in 2016 for his sneaker store, Trophy Room. While he did pay off the card to start, there came a point where he just stopped making payments which subsequently led to the large debt.

Read More: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Look Stunning For BravoCon Date Night, She Explains Lack Of Content On OnlyFans

Marcus Jordan Finds A Solution

As a result of the debt, American Express decided to launch a lawsuit against Jordan. However, it seems like things have gone Marcus' way. Radar Online reports that both sides have settled the debt. Moving forward, Jordan will have to make $10K payments until the debt is wiped out entirely. That means he will need to make about 16 payments in order for his debt to be taken out. It is a hard situation, albeit one that could certainly have been avoided.

In terms of his relationship with Larsa Pippen, things seem to be going much more smoothly. Only time will tell whether or not that will remain the case. Let us know what you think of Jordan and his relationship, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Already Planning Wedding, Marcus Wants Father MJ To Be His Best Man