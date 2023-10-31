Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Already Planning Wedding, Marcus Wants Father MJ To Be His Best Man

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are a couple that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Overall, we say this due to the fact that there is a large age gap here. Furthermore, Larsa used to be married to Scottie Pippen. Pippen used to be teammates with Michael Jordan, who is Marcus' father. Needless to say, there are some very bizarre things happening here. Moreover, with Scottie beefing with Mike, there is no doubt that something is amiss. However, they truly seem to be in love.

In fact, over the last month or so, the couple has been talking about marriage. Although they haven't even been together for more than a year, they are already looking at spending the rest of their lives together. Clearly, they see a lot in each other and are content. While Marcus has yet to propose, the two are very much planning for the future. During an interview with Pablo Torre on Pablo Torre Finds Out, Marcus explained some of the plans that have been set in motion.

Marcus Jordan Has It All Figured Out

At one point, Marcus even reveals that he wants his father to be his best man. In the clip, Larsa doesn't look all that pleased with this. However, that may just be a misinterpretation of her facial expressions. Jordan goes on to explain that he was the best man at his father's wedding as well as his brother's. Consequently, having his dad do it would prove to be a full-circle moment. That said, with the Scottie Pippen element coming into play, there is no doubt that this is all very weird.

Only time will tell whether or not they actually get married. Let us know what you think of this relationship, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest athletes, entertainers, and artists in the world.

