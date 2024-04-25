YG Thinks "Still Brazy" Doesn't Reflect His Personality

Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper YG performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

He described the dark place he was in while making the album.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of YG's debut studio album My Krazy Life. He went all out celebrating the record for it's anniversary a massive show on the main stage of Rolling Loud Los Angeles where he played some fan-favorite cuts from the record. He's spoken extensively on his love for the album, be he doesn't feel the same about his entire catalog. His 2016 album "Still Brazy" is by far his most acclaimed, but he has more complicated feelings about it than you'd expect.

During a recent podcast with ScHoolboy Q he reflected on the album. Q is certainly a fan of the album, saying "That sh*t is so hard." But YG's feelings are more complicated. “I was in a dark-ass place when I made that album. My album wasn’t even supposed to sound like that. I started recording that album right around the time I got shot. I was just going through all that sh*t. And then I fell out with the homies. N*gga, I was in a dark-ass place. I had my newborn daughter but it was just dark. I was making sh*t that I didn’t even wanna, I was trying to be on some other sh*t but it wasn’t there. So I had to do the dark sh*t,” the "FDT" rapper explains. Check out the full discussion he and ScHoolboy Q had below.

YG's Surprising Take On "Still Brazy"

Much of the recent news relating to YG has had to do with his relationship with Saweetie. The couple seemingly called it quits earlier this year but all signs have been pointing to things being back on. That started during his Rolling Loud performance where Saweetie joined for a sensual guest appearance. They went Twitter official all over again a few weeks ago when they dropped a picture together accompanied by a caption packed with heart emojis.

What do you think of YG's take on his own critically acclaimed 2016 album "Still Brazy?" Are you surprised that he doesn't feel the album is authentically him given where he was while making it? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

