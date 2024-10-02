Diddy Gets Support From Alleged "Freak Off" Party Attender

One woman who claims to have partied with Diddy in the past is coming to his defense.

A woman claiming to have attended Diddy's parties in the past says the Bad Boy mogul is innocent and came to his defense in a video circulating on social media. She argues that the alleged victims who have accused him of sexual abuse are simply looking for a paycheck and enjoyed themselves at the "freak off" parties.

She began by saying that the girls involved knew what they were getting themselves into from the start. "Y'all had a ball, y'all took pictures, y'all posted, y'all told your friends, y'all felt like y'all was on top of the world, y'all was going on vacation. And then, for whatever reason, you b*tches want some money." She went on to describe the accusers as "lame as f*ck" and downplayed the "freak offs" as being standard "rich people parties."

From there, the woman brought up a racial component to his arrest. She said: "Rich white men do this sh*t all the time, attorneys, doctors, real estate moguls, finance guys, brokers. All type of rich white men do this sh*t all the time but because Diddy is Black and of high status, of course, he's not allowed to do the same thing that rich white men do. He's not allowed to indulge in the same behavior." Authorities arrested Diddy on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York, earlier this month. He's already pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Alleged Diddy Party Attendee Speaks Out

The argument expectedly resulted in backlash on social media. When DJ Akademiks shared the clip, one user commented: "Lady we watched him beat the [poop emoji] outta Cassie. Please dnt defend this man." Another wrote: "Whether you are a white man or a black man if they did all those things, then yes they should be punished for it. These are serious accusations." Check out the full post below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

