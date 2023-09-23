50 Cent’s Concert Outfit Change Amazes Fans

50 Cent blew fans away with an impressive outfit change during a recent concert. While performing in Minneapolis, Cent appeared to change outfits several times in the span of a few seconds. He began by wearing a sports jersey before quickly transitioning between two D&G shirts before landing on his iconic tank top look. Each change was down with a head turn and a strobe light. It's hard to tell just exactly how they did the trick. However, it's most likely either a visual effect being projected on Cent or some seamless tearways. Regardless, it's a fantastic effect.

Cent is currently on his Final Lap, which is believed to be, as the name suggests, his last-ever tour. The tour began in Salt Lake City back in July and runs through December. A truly global tour, Cent will leave North America after a September 22 show in Toronto to do legs in Europe and Oceania. The final show of the tour will be a December 14 concert in Auckland.

Fif's Outfit Changes Stun Fans

The outfit transition has left fans on social media absolutely blown away. "Not 50 cent change outfits in mid-performance. N-gga doing magic tricks and shit!," one fan wrote. "50 cent just did 3 outfit changes in 5 seconds. never in my life have a witnessed such a thing," added another. "50 Cent outfit changes at this show was at least 1.5 seconds each song lol," joked a third.

Meanwhile, other users compared Cent to another touring performer. Beyoncé has become famous for her various outfits changes while on her Renaissance Tour. However, some fans poked a little fun at Cent in comparison. "I went to see him and Beyoncé the same week. 50 cent had more outfit changes no lie lol," one user joked. However, overall there was a lot of love for Cent's production value.

Social Media Reacts To 50 Cent Outfit Change

