Ne-Yo Dives Into His Polyamorous Relationship And Explains His Four Girlfriends' Roles

Ne-Yo has a lot of hits under his belt, but the rapper and pop/R&B singer is not drawing his current headlines for his artistry. Rather, people are obsessed with his polyamorous relationship with four women and his unabashed pride in it, which he recently spoke to Real 92.3 about. On the radio program, the Camden, Arkansas artist explained big questions around how the quintuple couple establishes their boundaries and comes to an agreement on their romantic bond.
"I do partnership, not ownership," Ne-Yo explained concerning his polygamy. "You are not my property. I don't even want to own you, I want a partner in this situation. I don't demand exclusivity, I don't ask for it. Nothing like that. If you offer it and I accept, there are rules to follow. Now, on the same side of that, nothing is above a conversation as long as we're being honest.
Ne-Yo's Polyamory Backlash
"But, again, if you offer exclusivity... and I say, 'Alright, you're sure you understand it? Your exclusivity to me doesn't mean [my] exclusivity to you. This is a decision that you're making on your own,'" Ne-Yo continued. "If you make that decision, and I say, 'Alright, cool,' cool, well, here's the rules that I need you to follow. And if you're cool with that, then we rock. If you're not, we don't and no love lost. You go your way, I go mine, and it's all good."
Then, Ne-Yo spoke on the people that have supported him amid others' criticisms. "It's one of those situations where men reach out in secret," he joked. "It's a lot of that, which I understand. To be completely honest, I'm not tripping either way. If you're with it, cool. If you're not with it, cool. Again, 'cause I'm not doing it for y'all. I'm doing it for me. You wouldn't even have known had Shade Room not picked up a post from one of the girls. I wasn't posting initially, 'cause again, it ain't for y'all. But it is what it is. I don't mind, we can talk about it. Because again, I have nothing to hide because I don't feel like I'm doing nothing wrong."