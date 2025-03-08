Ne-Yo Dives Into His Polyamorous Relationship And Explains His Four Girlfriends' Roles

Ne-Yo has a lot of hits under his belt, but the rapper and pop/R&B singer is not drawing his current headlines for his artistry. Rather, people are obsessed with his polyamorous relationship with four women and his unabashed pride in it, which he recently spoke to Real 92.3 about. On the radio program, the Camden, Arkansas artist explained big questions around how the quintuple couple establishes their boundaries and comes to an agreement on their romantic bond.

"I do partnership, not ownership," Ne-Yo explained concerning his polygamy. "You are not my property. I don't even want to own you, I want a partner in this situation. I don't demand exclusivity, I don't ask for it. Nothing like that. If you offer it and I accept, there are rules to follow. Now, on the same side of that, nothing is above a conversation as long as we're being honest.

Ne-Yo's Polyamory Backlash

"But, again, if you offer exclusivity... and I say, 'Alright, you're sure you understand it? Your exclusivity to me doesn't mean [my] exclusivity to you. This is a decision that you're making on your own,'" Ne-Yo continued. "If you make that decision, and I say, 'Alright, cool,' cool, well, here's the rules that I need you to follow. And if you're cool with that, then we rock. If you're not, we don't and no love lost. You go your way, I go mine, and it's all good."