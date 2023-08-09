“Big Brother” Contestant Removed For Using N-Word

For over twenty years, Big Brother has been captivating viewers and continues to do so. The show has gained a dedicated fan base due to its eccentric cast and memorable moments. However, in its latest season, a cast member crossed a line. 30-year-old Florida native Luke Valentine found himself in hot water after being caught on a live stream using the n-word while speaking to his other castmates.

Valentine immediately realized his mistake and tried to switch gears, but the damage was already done. He would later be removed from the house. The reality TV show’s producers, along with reps for CBS, spoke to TMZ about the incident. They also referred to the show’s zero-tolerance policy when it came to using racial slurs. “Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” they said.

Big Brother Has A “Zero Tolerance” Policy For Using Racial Slurs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

This is not the first time the show has been criticized for its portrayal of racism. Just last season, the first (and only so far) Black female Big Brother winner, Taylor Hale, faced constant abuse from her castmates. However, despite the onslaught of criticism she received in the house, she considers herself a “victor,” not a victim. “And if there is one word that is going to describe the season, it is resiliency. And if you were to ask yourself who was the most resilient person of the season, it was me,” she said as her former competitors prepared to make their big decision.

There are very few winners among the Black or POC castmates. Singer Tamar Braxton was the previous winner of the celebrity edition of the show. Braxton tweeted a congratulatory message to Hale on her win, writing, “Whew! But congrats.” She wasn’t the only one to lend support to Hale. Season 23 winner Xavier Prather also took to Twitter to offer some words of encouragement. “The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed,” the Challenge: USA contestant tweeted in July 2022, referring to the all-Black alliance he helped build during his season.

Read More: Cynthia Bailey & Todd Bridges Get Into Shouting Match On “Big Brother”: “F*ck You!”

[Via]