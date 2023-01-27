Although the authorities have yet to confirm that Coca-Kazi died earlier this month during a stand-off, several of the rapper’s loved ones have come forward. According to multiple reports, the Arkansas artist died after he was shot by a North Little Rock officer on January 18.

Details regarding what led up to the incident are unclear. However, it’s reported that police responded to a residence after receiving a dispatch call about a disturbance. It was shared that someone on the scene was armed.

In a press release, police said they could “quickly locate” the purported victim. That person was removed from the scene while officers then searched for the alleged suspect with a weapon.

It was stated that the suspect shot at officers from inside a residence before he began to make his way outside. Police allege the suspect aimed the gun at them before an officer fired a shot. The person retreated inside, and when police couldn’t make contact, they went inside the home and found the suspect dead.

Instagram

Read More: Jeezy Blasts Trump For Comparing Police Shootings To Bad Golfers

The officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave. HipHopDX reports the suspect was Coca-Kazi and several of his loved ones grieved his loss online.

This is an ongoing investigation.

[via][via]