One of, if not the most, influential publicist for Death Row Records has passed away.

News of the death of George Pryce came from former colleague Ronald Brent on Monday (November 28). Brent had worked on numerous projects alongside Pryce. Among them was the cover art design of 2Pac’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.

Pryce is well known for being one of the critical influences that propelled Death Row Records to mass levels of success. He was also given the nickname “Papa G Hollywood” by the legendary Snoop Dogg. This was due to his ability to quickly turn artists into celebrities. His skills eventually landed him the position of the label’s Director of Communications and Media Relations.

Given the tricky task of expanding Death Row’s specific brand of gangsta rap, which was quite controversial at the time, Pryce spent much of his time working closely with some of the most iconic names in hip-hop.

The record label’s roster of talent consisted of 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and more. Throughout his career, “Papa G” made lasting impressions on many of Death Row’s finest.

His cause of death remains unknown at this time. Still, longtime friends of the publicist have been sharing their condolences on Brent’s latest Insta posts. One such clip shows a young 2Pac sitting next to “Papa G Hollywood” as they talk through the finer details of the All Eyez On Me album release.

The design artist also posted a photo of himself alongside Pryce and 2Pac’s former bodyguard, Frank Alexander, who passed away in May 2013.

“I could tell you some krazy stories about both these guys Frank and Poppa G[.] Never ever a dull moment but one thing I can say right now [is] I never pictured them dying,” Brent’s caption read.

R.I.P George Pryce.

