The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter organization

Cullors has long denied any illegal activity, but this week, she makes headlines for a separate issue. According to the author, her cousin, Kennan Anderson, died due to the Los Angeles Police Department following a traffic collision in Venice, Calif.

Patrisse Cullors, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter

Reports state Anderson was a 31-year-old English teacher with a six-year-old son. Investigators claim when police stopped to check on the collision, Anderson was acting erratically and running in the middle of the street. Police also reportedly spoke with him and asserted he seemed cooperative. However, once more police vehicles arrived, Anderson was said to have tried to flee the scene. This led to a chase.

“Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance,” LAPD said in the statement. “Anderson was subsequently handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles.”

The teacher was later taken to a hospital to treat his injuries and, while there, died after suffering cardiac arrest.

“LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member,” Cullors also shared on Instagram. “Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father.”

She added, “Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence.”

The investigation is ongoing.

