- Pop CultureBLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Claims LAPD Killed Her CousinPolice say Kennan Anderson was erratic. They chased, wrestled, and tased him. He later suffered cardiac arrest and died.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCandace Owens Shares Trailer Of Documentary Exposing Black Lives Matter Organization"The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" will premiere on October 12.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsCandace Owens Talks Pulling Up To BLM Mansion & Patrice Cullors' ReactionOwens recalls the day Patrisse Cullors, allegedly, exaggerated their run-in about the BLM mansion.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsBLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Spent Millions On Services And ExpensesBLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors continues to come under scrutiny after new tax documents were revealed. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Shares Footage Refuting Patrisse Cullors' Claims Of Her "Demanding" Visit: WatchCandace Owens came through with the receipts.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePatrisse Cullors Admits To Using $6 Million BLM House For Her Son's Birthday & Biden's Inauguration PartyCullors gave an interview to the Associated Press, breaking down her side of the story.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPatrisse Cullors, Co-Founder Of BLM Movement, Says Candace Owens Came To Her HouseCandace Owens says she's determined to find out, and expose, where the funding from the Black Lives Matter Movement is going.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Speaks Out Following Allegations About Misuse Of FundsPatrisse Cullors left her position at BLM in May of 2021, and is sharing her side of the story.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Resigns: "It Feels Like The Time Is Right"The activist shared a video where she detailed why she's leaving the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Denies Taking Money From FoundationShe was under fire for her real estate purchases, but she says they are for her relatives & claims she's never taken a salary from the BLM foundation.By Erika Marie