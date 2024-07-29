Police Killed Sonya Massey's 4-Year-Old Cousin Terrell Miller In March: What We Know

Terrell Miller was used as a human shield, police stated, during a standoff with a man who reportedly stabbed the boy's mother.



It took four months for the tragedy regarding Terrell Miller, out of Macomb, Illinois, to reach the masses. As the U.S. was swept up in the news about Sonya Massey's slaying in nearby Springfield, it's reported that her four-year-old cousin, Terrell, lost his life after being used as a human shield during a confrontation. NewsOne stated that police were responding to a call of a man, suspect Anthony George, with a knife in a domestic dispute. This resulted in the deaths of both George and little Terrell, and the officer responsible will not be charged.

Terrell Miller's Mother Was Stabbed During The Incident

On March 16, 2024, Macomb police dispatch received a call from Keianna Miller's home. They could hear her screaming, crying, and begging for someone to help her. Once police arrived, they used force to enter the apartment and found Keianna, Terrell's mother, with multiple stab wounds. Also on the scene was Anthony George, 57, holding two knives. Quickly, officers moved Keianna outside as George reportedly took Terrell from his bedroom and returned to the hallway, where he used the little boy as a shield between himself and the officers. Seconds later, an unidentified police officer fired a single shot that went through Terrell's head, also striking George. The suspect and the child were killed in the incident.

Officers Involved Will Not Be Charged

It came as a shock to Terrell's loved ones when they learned that the police officers involved in the hostage incident wouldn't be charged. Special Prosecutor Jonathan H. Barnard explained that he reviewed all the evidence and decided not to press any criminal charges. This has understandably angered many. "I feel like Terrell will never receive justice. He died for nothing," Keianna stated.

The evidence in question included interviews with witnesses, reports from the Coroner, body camera footage from police, and more. According to authorities, when George emerged from Terrell's room and was in the hallway, he was holding a knife to the little boy's neck. There was reportedly another knife at George's waist. "Based upon that review, I find that there is no basis for any criminal action or prosecution that is supportable under the facts of this case against any of the officers involved in this tragic incident," Barnard said in a letter earlier this month.

"We believe that the police officer acted recklessly and not within standard guidelines for the use of deadly force," Marleen Suarez, Keianna Miller's attorney, said. "Terrell was just a little boy, and he didn't have a chance." Suarez added, "I watched the body cam video of Terrell's shooting, and it is as tragic as you can imagine." She wants the investigation into the case reopened. "We intend to hold the Macomb Police Department accountable for Terrell's tragic death and will be pursuing civil remedies."

Terrell's Mother Called Him Her "Miracle Baby"

Terrell's loved ones are still trying to pick up the pieces of this catastrophe. They told reporters he was a precious, always smiling child who couldn't get enough of Spider-Man and trains. Further, he was referred to as his mother's "miracle baby" because Kieanna struggled with fertility issues before Terrell's celebrated arrival. Of course, news of Terrell's death has shocked the Macomb community, and several have gathered in protest and for a recent press conference. There has been a call for justice, but it is unclear if the authorities are interested in re-evaluating this case.

Meanwhile, Sonya Massey's Shooter Has Been Charged

The reportedly related nature of Sonya Massey and Terrell Miller only amplifies both tragedies. "So, really, we wanted to hold a space tonight for the community to come together, have some collective healing, and just be able to highlight the lives lost in Sonya and her cousin Terrell," Advocates for Social Justice Board Member Harold Walehwa stated. While Terrell's killer will seemingly escape legal troubles, deputy Sean Grayson of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office has been charged in Sonya's death.

On July 6, Sonya called the police after she believed a burglar was on her property. Although she was the person who called for help, police responded and questioned her about a car in her driveway and asked for her license. Then, Grayson told Sonya to check on a pot of boiling water still on her stove, but the situation took a grave turn when she entered the kitchen. Things intensified, and Sonya told the officers, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus." Officers drew their weapons, and Grayson threatened to shoot Sonya in the "f*cking face." She dropped to the ground in fear and said, "Okay, I'm sorry," holding the pot in front of her face and crouching on the floor. Grayson shot her three times.

Grayson Lied About The Scene

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Demonstrators with signs protest the killing of Sonya Massey by a Springfield, Illinois sheriff’s deputy, in Washington Square Park on July 28, 2024 in New York City. Massey was shot at home in the head by Sean Grayson, a Sangamon County, Illinois deputy after she called the police to report a possible prowler. Grayson has been arrested, sparking protests around the country demanding justice for Massey's death. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)