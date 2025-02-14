Attorney Ben Crump Announces $10 Million Dollar Settlement In Sonya Massey Shooting Case

A $10 million settlement has been finalized in the 2024 police shooting of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman killed in her home after calling 911 for help. The Sangamon County Board in Illinois unanimously approved the agreement last Tuesday. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Massey’s family, addressed the media on what would have been her 37th birthday, calling it a step toward justice. “We want civil accountability, criminal responsibility, and legislative change,” Crump said. “We need laws that prevent tragedies like this from happening again.”

Attorney Antonio Romanucci, also representing the family, called the settlement historic. He noted it was the largest in Sangamon County’s history, surpassing any previous civil rights case. Some questioned whether $10 million was enough, but Romanucci defended the amount, pointing out that it equaled half the sheriff’s office’s annual budget. “This settlement is significant,” he said. “We’re not in Minneapolis, Memphis, or Louisville. We’re in Sangamon County.”

Who Is Sonya Massey?

County Administrator Brian McFadden confirmed that the settlement would be paid through a designated fund and other county reserves. The money will go to Sonya Massey’s two children, with a court deciding attorney compensation. Massey was shot on July 6 after calling 911 to report a suspected prowler. Then-Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson and another deputy arrived, according to body-camera footage. Grayson, who is white, pointed out a pot of boiling water on the stove. As Massey handled it, she repeated, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson ordered her to drop the pot. As she ducked, he fired three shots, one striking her beneath her left eye.