- CrimeTrue Master, Longtime Wu-Tang Producer, Sues NYPDTrue Master is suing the NYPD for wrongful imprisonment.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCivil-rights Attorney Ben Crump To Represent 100s Of Astroworld VictimsCivil-rights attorney Ben Crump is representing over 100 Astroworld victims in lawsuits relating to the mass casualty event.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott's Astroworld Festival Attendee Enlists Ben Crump In Lawsuit: ReportMore lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation over the deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Houston. By Aron A.
- CrimeC-Murder Adds Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump To Legal CounselC-Murder's legal team now includes Ben Crump and Ronald Haley Jr.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureJohnson & Johnson Sued Over Alleged Carcinogenic Baby Power & Targeting Black WomenBen Crump's latest effort to get justice for the Black community.By Taya Coates
- CrimeBen Crump Reacts To Derek Chauvin Possibly Getting Longer SentenceFloyd family lawyer Ben Crump reacts after Judge rules that Derek Chauvin is now eligible for a longer sentence than initially expected. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Thinks Derek Chauvin Should Have Someone Kneel On His NeckThe actor emailed attorney Ben Crump & contested Chauvin's defense that George Floyd died due to drug abuse.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor's Mother, Tamika Palmer, Reflects On Daughter's Death, One Year LaterTamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, reflected on her daughter's death, one year later.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBen Crump Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor On One Year Anniversary Of Her DeathThe civil rights attorney continues the fight for the conviction of her killers. By hnhh
- PoliticsFamily Of Malcolm X Want His Murder Case Reopened, Say New Evidence Implicates NYPDHis daughters claim they have evidence that incriminates the NYPD and FBI. By hnhh
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Juror Claims Daniel Cameron Didn't Allow Homicide ChargesAccording to the juror, bringing homicide charges against the officers involved in Taylor's death wasn't an option.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBen Crump: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision Is "Egregious Disrespect Of Black People"The legal team representing the Taylor family released a statement in response to the minor charges levied against former officer Brett Hankison. By Dre D.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Attorney Issues Statement On New Bodycam FootageFollowing the release of disturbing new bodycam footage, George Floyd attorney Ben Crump speaks on the ongoing court case. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeGeorge Floyd: New Video Shows Ex-Cop Tou Thao Ignoring Bystanders PleasBen Crump, lawyer for George Floyd's family, reveals a new video showing former officer Tou Thao ignoring civilians' demand to save George Floyd.By Aron A.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Family Releases Statement On New ChargesGeorge Floyd's family has issued a statement on the news that Derek Chauvin and the three officers present will be charged. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Family Informed That 3 Other Officers Will Be ChargedBen Crump, George Floyd's family attorney, claims that he has been informed that the three other officers involved in Floyd's murder will be charged.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Attorneys Provide Update After Independent AutopsyThe attorneys' for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery are bringing their cases to the UN.By Aron A.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Memorial & Public Viewing InformationGeorge Floyd's family and attorney Ben Crump release details and information about the upcoming memorials and public viewings.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Cause Of Death RevealedGeorge Floyd died as a result of asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure, independent medical examiners have determined.By Alex Zidel