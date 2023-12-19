Young Thug Supported By  "Free Jeffery" Billboard In Times Square

A billboard in support of Young Thug popped up in Times Square, this week, featuring the phrases "Truly Humble Under God," and “Free Jeffrery.” The entertainment company, TSX, takes credit for its placement in the advertisement. The billboard comes as Thug’s RICO trial is set to resume, next month.

The phrase, “Truly Humble Under God,” is an acronym for the rapper’s “Thug” name. His attorney, Brian Steel, revealed the meaning during the trial, earlier this month. "T.H.U.G. meant and means to Jeffery something very personal," Steel said in court. "It was his pact that if he could ever make it as a musical artist and help his family, himself, and as many others out of this endless cycle of hopelessness, he would be truly humbled under God. That's what T.H.U.G. means."

Young Thug's Booking Photo For 2018 Arrest

Judge Ural Glanville postponed Thug, and the rest of YSL’s RICO case, after the stabbing of one of the other co-defendants. "Let me go ahead and tell you where we are," Judge Glanville announced to the jury. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issues and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists. Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you. An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today."

"Free Jeffrey" Billboard Appears In NYC

The case will resume on January 2, 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug's trial on HotNewHipHop.

