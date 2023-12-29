Kanye West's New YZY Pod Receives Erykah Badu Co-Sign

Kanye West is gearing up to drop a new album with Ty Dolla Sign, called Vultures. Overall, the album has been delayed numerous times at this point. However, there is a sense that it could be coming out as soon as January 12th. Unfortunately, there is no telling whether or not this actually goes down as promised. The album has been delayed a few times at this point, which is something we see a lot with Ye. Regardless, his remaining supporters stay hopeful.

Yesterday, Kanye West launched his brand-new sneaker, the YZY POD. Overall, this is a sock-like shoe that is meant to be a new staple in one's wardrobe. The new shoe is $200 USD, and only comes in three sizes. Ultimately, it is one of those shoes that is going to leave people divided. However, there are actually a ton of people out there who are still very much into these. One person who likes this shoe is the legendary Erykah Badu, who commented a fire emoji on Kanye West's post.

Kanye West Is Feeling The Love

Ye saw this and decided to repost the showing of love. Considering the things that Ye has gotten up to as of late, it is easy to see how not every artist is willing to give him the time of day. Sure, some have stuck by him, however, there are plenty of others who do not appreciate his antics. With that said, any sort of display of love is going to get him excited. Not to mention, these kinds of co-signs can end up going a long way when it comes to selling more shoes.

Only time will tell whether or not the YZY POD is a success. We imagine more colorways will be released in the following months, should this new offering do well. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

