Lil Mabu Defends Fivio Foreign Collab, Disproves "N-Word" Controversy

"TEACH ME HOW TO DRILL" by Lil Mabu featuring Fivio Foreign is the most self-aware track the white drill rapper's done so far. In it, he acknowledges his privilege and lack of connection to the genre he plays in with one of its leaders in the New York scene right now. It's an overall cheeky track to varying degrees of success, but at least the Upper East Side native's leaning into it rather than trying to come off more hardened. However, this collaboration also addresses the "N-word" and how Mabu can't say it, which prompted Fivio to "say it for him," as they rap. Since his line and the B.I.B.L.E. artist's ad-libs appear so close to one another, many thought that he actually said it.

Then, Lil Mabu acknowledged outlets reporting this as such and asked fans to defend him. "Someone please defend me [raised white fist emoji]," he commented under one of these posts. Of course, a couple of fans did, but it's funny how a simple Genius search (or just listening to the song) could've avoided this conversation altogether. You can watch their music video below and call judgement for yourself; at least it's definitely better than the material Mabu blew up with.

Lil Mabu & Fivio Foreign's "TEACH ME HOW TO DRILL": Stream

Furthermore, this is far from Lil Mabu's first experiences with hot tracks, controversies, or making strides in the wider rap world. For example, he and Chrisean Rock linked up for "MR. TAKE YA B***H," which actually ended up charting and finding a lot of success among listeners. In addition, this also involved the Baddies star's ongoing feud with her ex and baby daddy Blueface, with which Lil Mabu also sought some smoke. In fact, there were even rumors that Mabu and Rock were dating, although that seems to have gone nowhere as of writing this article... if it was ever real.

Meanwhile, Fivio actually dropped plenty of other material for this holiday season. One of those is a classic flip of the track "Last Christmas" with Lil Tjay, which gives the Wham! original a nice drill spin. We'll see if these artists' next releases cause a similar gut reaction from listeners about the authenticity and respect of their craft. For more news and the latest updates on Fivio Foreign and Lil Mabu, log back into HNHH.

