- ViralMeek Mill & Fivio Foreign Meet Up Amid Theory That They're The Same PersonMany fans on Twitter started to run with the idea that they're parallels of each other; perhaps they caught wind and decided to test that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFivio Foreign Teases New Kanye West CollabAlthough Ye's out of public favor at the moment, it seems like Fivio was still compelled to give fans a taste of what they cooked up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLil Tecca & NAV Take A Trip Around The World With "Foreign"Lil Tecca and NAV brought their signature melodies to the track "Foreign."By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Used To Chirp Warriors Rookie By Calling Him A "Virgin"Alen Smailagic didn't even know what the word meant.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Game Claps Back At Troll Over "The Evolution Of His Pimpin" Since Grade 5The Game isn't one for player hating.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBoots Riley's "Sorry To Bother You" Shunned By International DistributorsThe distributors are claiming that "black movies don't do well internationally."By Zaynab
- MusicGucci Mane Cops The Fastest Ferrari Ever BuiltGucci Mane adds the Ferrari 812 Superfast to his storied collection.By Devin Ch
- NewsWord On The Street: Young Thug Lyric ChallengeWe see if random strangers are able to figure out Young Thug's "Foreign" lyrics.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrey Songz "Foreign" (Trailer) VideoThe trailer for Trey Songz' "Foreign" video is basically just a parade of video vixens, meaning you should definitely watch it.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsForeignTrey Songz releases a new record titled "Foreign".By Kevin Goddard