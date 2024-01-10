Meek Mill's Ex-Friend Reveals His Alleged Abuse Against Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's relationship intersects with all kinds of fascinating hip-hop moments. The pair dated from 2015-2017 and it crossed over with numerous important points in both artist's careers. Most notably, the beef between Meek and Drake put everyone in a fascinatingly delicate place for quite a while. Following their breakup, Nicki made a light-hearted joke about her time with Meek in her song "Barbie Dreams" from her album Queen.

But now some revelations are being made about their relationship that are far less amusing. Those details are coming courtesy of an ex-friend of Meek's who claims to have been around the couple during their relationship. The friend has taken to Instagram Live recently to tell a series of unsettling stories about the way Nicki was treated in the relationship. Included in the allegations are references to Meek spitting on her and once kicking her out of the house and leaving her by herself. He also claims that Meek was deeply insecure throughout their relationship. Check out some of his claims below.

Meek Mill's Alleged Abuses

Last year, Meek Mill teamed up with Rick Ross for a collaborative album called Too Good To Be True. The pair also recruited Vory, Fabolous, The-Dream, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Wale, Future, French Montana, and more. The album was met with mixed reviews from critics and some fans tried to go after Meek and Ross for the project's modest commercial performance. Both clapped back about how much more important it is that they own their music and creative process rather than generating the most sales possible.

Last week, Meek Mill made a statement that surprised fans who have been following his various feuds for years now. He claimed that he was "too rich for beef" and had no reason to get upset at anybody anymore.

