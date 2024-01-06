Meek Mill Says He's Too Rich For Beef

Meek Mill says he's done engaging in beefs because he's too rich. He explained his reasoning in a post on Twitter, Saturday, stating that he'd rather help everyone he can than pick sides in other people's feuds. He most famously went back and forth with Drake in 2015, but more recently called out Trippie Redd on social media.

"I’m too rich to choose side in beefs, real street n***s know that!" Meek wrote. "Ima source for the trenches … a source to money… resources … plugs …. I may post you help your brand! If we don’t have a direct problem don’t even think about what side I’m on 'I’m on dream chasers' side."

Meek Mill Performs In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Meek Mill performs in concert at The Anthem on March 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Meek's followers mostly understood where he was coming from with the post. One replied: "Pure facts it’s unwise to inherit other people’s beef!" Another wrote: "You don’t beef no one when you’re rich.. Tell ‘em meek.. DreamChasers." Check out Meek's full post on Twitter below.

Meek Mill On Avoiding Beef

Speaking of being rich, Meek recently revealed his keys to getting out of poverty on Twitter as well. "Being gangsta will get you hurt put in jail or killed …… being smart will get you out of poverty and your family and friends living better … it’s no comparison, being smart is the only solid way out the trenches… everything else is wide range life risk just to survive!" Meek wrote in a post, earlier this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

