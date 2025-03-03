Lil Uzi Vert Leaves Fans Intrigued After Posting And Deleting Two Off-The-Wall Freestyles

BY Zachary Horvath 182 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
These out-of-the-blue freestyles are remixes to 2024 songs from underground rappers Babyxsosa and SlimeGetEem.

Most unbiased fans would probably tell you that Lil Uzi Vert is nowhere near the form they used to be in. Their prime years are almost unquestionably 2015-2017. That run was one of the most dominant during that decade with and endless supply of hits and great projects. In 2020 is when folks started to notice a slip in quality despite the fact that Eternal Atake was a moment when it came out. Their more experimental album, Pink Tape, also went number one during this most recent stretch, sure. However, arguably, the only memorable song to come from that era is "Just Wanna Rock."

Then, there's Eternal Atake 2, which even left their most hardcore fans left scratching their heads. Overall, the wait was not worth it even though it managed to place third on the Hot 200. So, yes, there isn't much to be excited about when it comes to Lil Uzi Vert music in 2025. Or is there? That's a question that we are wondering ourselves as they posted and then deleted two freestyles last night. The Philadelphia native shared them to their YouTube channel and were titled "HELL RAISER" and "DOUBLE SEE."

Read More: YNW Melly Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping An Album In 2025?

Both aren't original works though as they are remixes of tracks from underground acts Babyxsosa and SlimeGetEm. The former's that Uzi decided to rap over was her late 2024 record "Chanel." It's been doing numbers for her, raking in over 900,000 streams since November 2. As for the latter, the "Sauce It Up" artist used Slime's "HellRaiser," so all they did was change how the title was stylized.

Overall, both beats are pretty unconventional and not production that Uzi typically would select themselves. But their loyal supporters are loving these tracks right now and that's all possible thanks to a secondary YouTube channel reuploading them. So, do these freestyles mean anything for them going forward this year? Well, according to Genius, they do. Apparently, Uzi is working on a project that's going to be entirely made up of remix/freestyles. It's supposedly going to be titled All White and the projected release date for it is sometime this month.

Read More: Wyclef Jean Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Legend

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom Music Lil Uzi Vert Makes Big Pizza Order And Leaves Generous Tip 961
BET Awards 2023 - Show Music Lil Uzi Vert Says "Luv Is Rage 3" Will Be Out In A "Couple Of Months" 3.5K
Lil Uzi Vert In Concert - Atlanta, GA Music Lil Uzi Vert Finally Surpasses This Milestone With "Pink Tape" 1224
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Original Content A Brief History Of Lil Uzi Vert's Awkward Moments 15.9K