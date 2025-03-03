Lil Uzi Vert Leaves Fans Intrigued After Posting And Deleting Two Off-The-Wall Freestyles

Most unbiased fans would probably tell you that Lil Uzi Vert is nowhere near the form they used to be in. Their prime years are almost unquestionably 2015-2017. That run was one of the most dominant during that decade with and endless supply of hits and great projects. In 2020 is when folks started to notice a slip in quality despite the fact that Eternal Atake was a moment when it came out. Their more experimental album, Pink Tape, also went number one during this most recent stretch, sure. However, arguably, the only memorable song to come from that era is "Just Wanna Rock."

Then, there's Eternal Atake 2, which even left their most hardcore fans left scratching their heads. Overall, the wait was not worth it even though it managed to place third on the Hot 200. So, yes, there isn't much to be excited about when it comes to Lil Uzi Vert music in 2025. Or is there? That's a question that we are wondering ourselves as they posted and then deleted two freestyles last night. The Philadelphia native shared them to their YouTube channel and were titled "HELL RAISER" and "DOUBLE SEE."

Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping An Album In 2025?

Both aren't original works though as they are remixes of tracks from underground acts Babyxsosa and SlimeGetEm. The former's that Uzi decided to rap over was her late 2024 record "Chanel." It's been doing numbers for her, raking in over 900,000 streams since November 2. As for the latter, the "Sauce It Up" artist used Slime's "HellRaiser," so all they did was change how the title was stylized.