NLE Choppa Hilariously Reacts To A Fan Licking Him At A Basketball Game

This could've been way more awkward than it was.

NLE Choppa is very comfortable with his sexuality and with lewd topics and acts, but even he has his limits when it comes to meeting his fans in person. Moreover, a new TikTok clip is going viral online, and it shows a fan licking him at a basketball game while he was saying hello to his supporters. Once the woman licks the Memphis rapper, you can see him immediately turn away with a comically surprised and almost disgusted face before moving right onto the next fan. Many folks online believe that he could interpret this as sexual assault, and posited that this would become a much more controversial situation if it was from a man to a woman instead of the other way around.

Nevertheless, NLE Choppa appreciates all of his fans, and particularly showed love to the LGBTQIA2+ community during Pride Month for their support of his smash hit, "SLUT ME OUT 2." "I want to perform Slut Me Out 2 at a pride event in return of the love you all showed me," he tweeted. "I’m secure, I know who I am," the 21-year-old clapped back at a homophobic user who replied to this message. "Show love it won’t hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable king."

Read More: NLE Choppa Has Students All Over The World Doing His Signature Walk At Graduation

NLE Choppa Reacts To A Fan Licking Him

Elsewhere, NLE Choppa also chimed in about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, and he has a pretty "peace and love" approach to it. "I feel like the win is more so not about who got the most streams or what song is the best," he told Billboard. "I think the win is more so how you handle the success you got from all that controversy. [The] win’ll be like something like both of them coming together and doing a song together. I think the win is doing something similar to when Drake and Meek was having their feud. Like, they did what they did, but they came back as men to shake hands and made a song. That’s what we need to see."

"I think the win is like, you know, how Kendrick go home and feel about it. How Drizzy will go home and feel about it," NLE Choppa added. "I think the win would be like both of them coming together and doing a song together, I think that’s one of the most beautiful wins." "I can kill you on the beat and then I call you and be like 'Hey bro, I’m done f***ing with you,'" he said of his Blueface beef.