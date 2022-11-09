Young Thug’s attorney is working hard to establish his client’s innocence in the RICO case against YSL. However, the latest development is what they’re hoping will lead to a dismissal.

Per The Shade Room, Young Thug’s attorney filed a motion for the case’s dismissal due to prosecutorial misconduct. Brian Steel said the D.A. filed “fake” and “sham” grand jury subpoenas surrounding critical evidence in the case.

Steel claimed the D.A. abused “its authority by utilizing a sham Grand Jury Subpoena.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Young Thug attends the premiere of A24’s “Uncut Gems” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

The documents claim that the D.A. issued a fake grand jury subpoena to obtain information surrounding a rental car. The D.A. used the illegal subpoena to connect Thug to criminal charges regarding murder and robbery.

However, Steel said his discovery proves the D.A.’s misconduct. The subpoena was “not issued or authorized by any Judge, Clerk of Court, or lawfully or properly empaneled Grand Jury,” he said.

“On or about April 8, 2016, the District Attorney’s Office of Fulton County abused its authority by utilizing a sham Grand Jury Subpoena and issuing same to the Hertz Corporation for rental record information relating to Mr. Jeffery Williams… This supposed ‘Grand Jury Subpoena’ was not issued or authorized by any Judge, Clerk of Court or lawfully or properly empaneled Grand Jury,” the motion reads. “Instead, the District Attorney’s Office affixed their own seal on a document creating the false impression that a properly empaneled Grand Jury had issued an official edict compelling the Hertz Corporation to comply with the demand to produce records. The District Attorney’s Office engaged in egregious misconduct and blatant misrepresentations under the force and power of the Court.”

As a result of the discovery, Brian Steel said that there are grounds to dismiss the evidence and information related to the two subpoenas. The judge would be able to toss Thug’s trial if the motion is granted. Still, it remains unclear how this would affect the other defendants in the case.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case.

Young Thug’s lawyer finds proof that the State illegally acquired evidence about him renting the car in BigNut’s shooting and files a motion to dismiss the case or suppress all evidence derived from it. pic.twitter.com/XJTGADJkxO — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 5, 2022

[Via]