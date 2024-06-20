BG's Legal Issues Spell Trouble For Cash Money Millionaires Reunion

Mannie Fresh Recording Session
Producer Mannie Fresh (Byron Thomas) and rapper B.G. (Christopher Dorsey) of the Hot Boys at Echo Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on April 5, 2007. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
The comeback album might get pushed back (again).

BG has had a less-than-ideal career. The rapper broke through as a core member of Cash Money Millionaires in the 1990s, and even scored a solo hit with "Bling Bling." Unfortunately, legal troubles followed. BG pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and served prison time from 2012 to 2023. The rapper has been hyping up a Cash Money Millionaires reunion since he got out. But his legal complications may prove to be the thing that keeps the reunion from actually coming together.

BG, real name Christopher Dorsey, has had the lyrical content of his music restricted. Court documents reveal that BG was released on the condition that he submit lyrics to a probation officer before releasing any songs. This was ordered by Judge Susie Morgan, according to The Guardian. BG's lawyers tried to contest this condition on the grounds that it violates First Amendment rights. Morgan claimed that the decision was made to keep BG from "promoting and glamorizing gun violence and murder" in his music. This is an issue for a prospective Cash Money reunion. The glamorization of gun violence and murder is a huge part of the group's M.O.

BG Has Appealed His Lyrical Restrictions In Court

Rappers Birdman (Bryan Christopher Williams), Juvenile (Terius Gray), Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.), B.G. (Christopher Noel Dorsey) and Mannie Fresh (Byron Otto Thomas) of Cash Money Millionaires poses for photos after rehearsals for their performance on 'The Jenny Jones Show' in Chicago, Illinois in August 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

BG criticized Morgan's decision, according to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. "I just feel like Christopher Dorsey and BG are two different people," he explained to judge. "It’s basically like telling Robert De Niro he can’t make any mob movies. The rapper went on to reference the intentionally of his music. "I just did a hard 12 and a half years," he noted. "In no way am I glorifying. I’m just being creative from coming up in a messed-up environment. I’m just rapping about what I know." Judge Morgan has yet to make a ruling on BG's appeal.

BG's future with Cash Money Millionaires hangs in the balance. The rapper planned to reunite with the group at Essence Festival in July. If he's legally prohibited from spitting his old lyrics, however, he will be forced to sit out the performance. BG would also be forced to change the subject matter of his upcoming album. The rapper reunited with Birdman and Juvenile in the studio in April, and told Instagram followers that he scored a collaboration with Lil Wayne. "Weezy sent me the verse back for the album," he stated. "I told him I wanted the mixtape Weezy. He gave me the mixtape Weezy." We hope BG is able to match "mixtape Weezy" without suffering legal consequences.

