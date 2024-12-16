Wendy Williams Out In Florida After Reports She Is "Permanently Incapacitated"

Wendy Williams outside.

Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance amid ongoing concerns about her health and legal battles. The former talk show host was seen on Sunday (Dec. 15) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, smiling as she sat in the back seat of a black SUV. She was reportedly picking up an order from Sho’nuff Oysters, according to a video shared on Instagram by blogger Antoine Edwards. Williams, 60, appeared polished and cheerful during the outing. She wore an army-green jacket, accessorized with several bracelets, and a striking ring. Her signature look included red lipstick and light brown hair styled with bangs. Accompanying her was her nephew, Travis Finnie, Edwards noted.

This sighting comes just days after her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, described Williams’ condition as “permanently incapacitated” due to early-onset dementia. Morrissey made the statement in court documents filed on November 12 in New York, claiming Williams’ cognitive health had deteriorated. The filing was part of a lawsuit against A+E Networks over the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which explored her struggles with addiction and financial issues.

Wendy Williams Outside After "Permanently Incapacitated" Claims

According to Morrissey, Williams’ diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, which affects memory and behavior, was evident during the filming of the documentary. Despite her condition, the producers allegedly continued with the project, generating significant revenue. Morrissey contends that Williams was exploited, receiving only $82,000 for her involvement while the series profited millions. The lawsuit seeks additional compensation for Williams and requests that sensitive details about her health and private life be redacted to protect her dignity.