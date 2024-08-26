Wendy Williams Spotted In Public For First Time In Over A Year

She appears to be doing well.

We used to see Wendy Williams on a daily basis. She was the host of The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2021. In the years since the show ended, however, the celebrity has been increasing harder to spot. She has removed herself from the spotlight. So much so, in fact, that a sighting of her is now big enough news to make headlines. The sighting occurred on August 19. Wendy Williams visited a store in New Jersey and posed for a photo with the owner, Victor Bowman. Page Six reported that the former TV host was "sharp, upbeat and aware," in addition to being "very bubbly."

An employee told the outlet that Wendy Williams was looking for various holistic products. "She talked about circulation improvement," they recalled. "But didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future." The employee also said Williams' son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., was explaining some of the products to her. "[She] was engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do her," they added. The visit marked the first time Williams was publicly photographed since March of 2023.

Wendy Williams Was Last Photographed In March 2023

Wendy Williams' decision to keep a low public profile has coincided with her health struggles. She was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, according to Today. Williams' medical team issued a statement confirming that her health had begun to inhibit her ability to perform on television. "Questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition," the statement noted. "Particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."