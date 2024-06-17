Wendy Williams Is In A Worse Conservatorship Than Britney Spears, Her Friend Claims

"At least with Britney Spears, it was her dad, it was her family, this is a woman who’s not even family," Regina Schell remarked.

Wendy Williams' current guardianship under Sabrina Morrisey, active since 2022, has been the subject of much backlash and debate on the Internet. Moreover, various family members and close friends previously expressed their grievances with the care that she received, or rather, a lack thereof. A new voice emerged in this regard via an exclusive interview with The Sun, this being the TV host's longtime friend Regina Schell. Specifically, she compared Williams' situation to Britney Spears' previous conservatorship, at which her father Jamie was at the helm of in a similarly controversial manner, and said that this is even more concerning.

"This is a Britney Spears thing, only it’s worse since it’s not even Wendy’s family who has control," Regina Schell said of Wendy Williams' situation. "At least with Britney Spears, it was her dad, it was her family. This is a woman who’s not even family. And how does this guardian get all this standing? Wendy was looking for real estate. She was talking to a financial expert at Bank of America to try to gain control of her finances. I don’t know how she went to at least 90% Wendy to now incapacitated and can never see anyone again. What’s the end game in all of this? She should be surrounded by friends and family right now. Not isolated and alone."

Wendy Williams' Friend Speaks Out

Elsewhere, though, Wendy Williams unfortunately found herself in the headlines in connection to another big story this year. "That's 'cause of Wendy Williams," Charlamagne Tha God told Andrew Schulz when they discussed rumors about Diddy being gay that she apparently pushed back in the day. "That was Wendy. Wendy's whole thing was 'Diddy was gay' since the 90s... That's why Wendy got fired from Hot 97. Wendy got fired from Hot 97 by Diddy, 'cause that's when Bad Boy was smoking hot. Yeah, [they fired her] for putting that out there."