Wendy Williams Is In A Worse Conservatorship Than Britney Spears, Her Friend Claims

BYGabriel Bras Nevares672 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film &amp; Television)
"At least with Britney Spears, it was her dad, it was her family, this is a woman who’s not even family," Regina Schell remarked.

Wendy Williams' current guardianship under Sabrina Morrisey, active since 2022, has been the subject of much backlash and debate on the Internet. Moreover, various family members and close friends previously expressed their grievances with the care that she received, or rather, a lack thereof. A new voice emerged in this regard via an exclusive interview with The Sun, this being the TV host's longtime friend Regina Schell. Specifically, she compared Williams' situation to Britney Spears' previous conservatorship, at which her father Jamie was at the helm of in a similarly controversial manner, and said that this is even more concerning.

"This is a Britney Spears thing, only it’s worse since it’s not even Wendy’s family who has control," Regina Schell said of Wendy Williams' situation. "At least with Britney Spears, it was her dad, it was her family. This is a woman who’s not even family. And how does this guardian get all this standing? Wendy was looking for real estate. She was talking to a financial expert at Bank of America to try to gain control of her finances. I don’t know how she went to at least 90% Wendy to now incapacitated and can never see anyone again. What’s the end game in all of this? She should be surrounded by friends and family right now. Not isolated and alone."

Read More: Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Looking Confident Before $112K Court Battle

Wendy Williams' Friend Speaks Out

Elsewhere, though, Wendy Williams unfortunately found herself in the headlines in connection to another big story this year. "That's 'cause of Wendy Williams," Charlamagne Tha God told Andrew Schulz when they discussed rumors about Diddy being gay that she apparently pushed back in the day. "That was Wendy. Wendy's whole thing was 'Diddy was gay' since the 90s... That's why Wendy got fired from Hot 97. Wendy got fired from Hot 97 by Diddy, 'cause that's when Bad Boy was smoking hot. Yeah, [they fired her] for putting that out there."

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams' guardian reportedly sold her New York City penthouse, something that didn't match well with other reports of her worsening dementia. Overall, this became a whirlwind of rumors, claims, and conflict that spiraled out of control. Hopefully the future looks brighter, and her family can advocate for her proper care without a hiccup. Fans remain glued to their screens waiting on what will happen, and hoping that better news will come tomorrow.

Read More: Blac Chyna Calls Controversial Wendy Williams Documentary "Necessary"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Pitbull's New Year's Eve Revolution 2015LifeDiddy Got Wendy Williams Fired For Calling Him “Gay” On Hot 97, Charlamagne Tha God Alleges52.2K
Wendy Williams Private DinnerLife"Where Is Wendy Williams?" Creators Defend Documentary, Claim Williams And Team Consented1069
Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and KevinLifeWendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Was "Overpaid" $112K In Divorce, Her Guardian Alleges2.8K
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameLifeWendy Williams’ “Dire And Scary” Circumstances Worried Documentary Producers, They Admit2.1K