Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sells NYC Penthouse At A Loss As Dementia Has Reportedly Incapacitated Her

According to reports, Wendy Williams' guardian has sold off the Manhattan penthouse that was previously heralded as her ideal residence. The deal, which went through on May 10, happened several years after Williams initially bought the property. This marks the most recent development in Williams' ongoing struggles on both legal and emotional fronts following her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. According to reports, Williams was declared “incapable,” which meant that a guardian had to be involved in making decisions about the sale of her home.

The penthouse, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold for $3.75 million, which represents a $822,000 decrease from the amount it was paid in July 2021. This financial setback comes after the property was the subject of a reported lien earlier this year for unpaid taxes. The total paid was $568,451.57 for the years 2019 and 2021. Williams' financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has been in charge of her finances for the past two years, during which time the unpaid tax bills were reportedly neglected.

Wendy Williams Sells House Amid Health Struggles

Wendy Williams' caregiver issued a statement confirming her diagnosis. She emphasizes that although she still has some independence and a sense of humor, she needs special care. In a statement, Morrissey said, “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself.” She wrote, “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed…She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Williams sold all of her personal items that were kept on the property before the sale. Items sold included her well-known purple chair, which was a fixture associated with her show. She has also been dealing with legal problems concerning her ex-husband and the alimony payments he received. The Wendy Williams situation is extremely sad. At 59, to go through dementia and mental struggles is devastating. Hopefully, she continues to receive good care, and her caretakers have her best interest at heart.

