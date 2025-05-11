Wendy Williams' Mother's Day Post Raises Eyebrows Amid Guardianship Battle

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film &amp; Television)
Wendy Williams previously accused her 24-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. of taking advantage of her financially.

Wendy Williams is still in the midst of a battle to get out of her guardianship, and yesterday, her official Instagram account shared a post in honor of Mother's Day.

"HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY TO ALL MOMS," it begins. "We’d also like to take this time to say THANK YOU to each and every one of you who have gotten behind exposing this horrific situation. Every prayer, every like, every comment, every video, every signature on our petitions, WENDY THANKS YOU!!! We ask for your continued alliance as we continue to push forward with actions. Updates coming soon!!"

While the post itself seems innocent enough at first glance, social media users were quick to point out a glaring omission. Williams herself is a mother of one son, Kevin Hunter Jr. This wasn't mentioned at all, reminding many that she believes her son has allegedly taken advantage of her financially.

Don Lemon Wendy Williams

She discussed this on the 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos. She admitted that she thinks Hunter Jr. “hasn’t been a good person” to her. Amid Williams' fight for freedom, she's received the support of several of her celebrity peers. This includes Don Lemon, who discussed his experience having dinner with the beloved former talk show host in New York City in April on his YouTube show.

He said that while he thinks Williams would benefit from having help around her, he believes she deserves more autonomy. “She remembered details to things I couldn’t remember,” he explained at the time, per Page Six. “The irony that [she’s been admitted to] memory unit at this [facility where she’s living]."

“I think she should be free in the sense that she has more autonomy. She can go out to dinner with people,” he added. “She would have a monitor or a coach with her, and of course security.”

