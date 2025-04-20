Wendy Williams' Medical Diagnosis Is Unknown To Her, According To Host

Wendy Williams is raising urgent questions about her health—but says no one around her is giving any answers.

The former talk show host, who’s been battling complications from Graves’ disease and thyroid issues for years, told TMZ she recently noticed a change in her medication. Yet, despite asking repeatedly, she claims both her doctor and court-appointed guardian have ignored her concerns.

According to Williams, the shift became apparent when a nurse handed her a pill that looked different from her usual prescription. Startled by the unfamiliar dosage, she began pressing for details. But instead of reassurance or clarity, she says she’s been met with silence.

Williams alleges that neither her doctor nor her guardian, attorney Sabrina Morrissey, has responded to her calls or provided any explanation for the change in her treatment.

“I’m trying like hell to find out if my thyroid condition is better or worse,” she said, describing the anxiety that's taken hold in the absence of medical updates.

The 59-year-old television icon says she’s made multiple attempts to reach her doctor directly but hasn’t been able to get through. She also claims she’s repeatedly asked her guardian to follow up, with no results.

Wendy Williams Medical Condition

The lack of transparency has only heightened Williams’ concern. From her room on the fifth floor of an assisted-living facility—which she bitterly refers to as a “luxury prison”—she’s left to wonder whether her health is deteriorating behind closed doors.

“Am I in medical trouble?” she asked, unsure whether the silence means good news or something far more serious.

Her frustrations come at a time when public attention on her legal and medical guardianship has intensified. With the premiere of the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, her inner circle has faced scrutiny. For instance, over how decisions about her life and care are being made. Williams’ new claims seem to amplify that concern. Suggesting she may not be fully informed or included in the most basic matters affecting her health.

For fans who’ve watched her battle illness in public and private, the news is disturbing. For Wendy, it’s another chapter in an ongoing fight. Not only for her well-being but for control over her own life.