Meek Mill Makes Guest Appearance At Lil Baby Show In Philly

Meek Mill is a Philly legend. Born in South Philly but growing up in North Philly, Meek Mill overcame childhood shyness to become one of the most influential voices in rap. His three albums have all peaked in the top three, with Dreams Worth More Than Money and Championships both peaking at #1. While he hasn’t released anything since 2021, he remains one of the most acclaimed rappers of his era.

That said, there’s no way an artist could to Philly and not have Meek Mill step out with them. And that’s exactly what Lil Baby did. Hitting up the City of Brotherly Love as part of his It’s Only Us Tour, Lil Baby made sure to add the hometown legend to the lineup. MEEK X WHAM ITS ONLY US TOUR 1 time for @lilbaby and 4PF 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤘🏾 room was shakinggg!,” Meek wrote on Instagram as he shared clips on the crowd going absolutely wild.

Meek Mill Gives Jadakiss His Flowers

However, Meek wasn’t just receiving flowers, he was also giving them. Specifically, he shouted out Jadakiss for “guiding” him as an up-and-coming rapper. “This why Kiss was my favorite rapper,” he wrote in the post. “I felt like he was guiding me as a lost kid!” Meek wrote while sharing his old mugshot while Jada’s “Blood Pressure” played.

Elsewhere, Meek got real about the predatory role of the record labels in today’s music landscape. “It’s almost to a point where we going to aim artist and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” he began. “F*ck these labels they operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date.” The rapper goes on, “IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N***AS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING.” He then explains, “Yes I own 100% of my masters and pub as we speak! We catch y’all stealing we in the streets with it.”

