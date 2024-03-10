Burna Boy Brings Out Toni Braxton In Atlanta

Burna Boy surprised fans at his concert in Atlanta with a guest appearance from music legend Toni Braxton. Burna and Braxton proceeded to perform the former's hit "Last Last" together as the crowd went wild. Furthermore, fans noted that Braxton was seemingly very eager to grind up on Burna. "Guess it's been on her bucket list for years," one fan joked.

Of course, "Last Last" samples Braxton's 2000 hit "He Wasn't Man Enough". "Last Last" peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 but topped several genre charts. "He Wasn't Man Enough" peaked at No. 2 and landed at No. 10 on the Year-End chart for 2000. Burna has never been afraid to sample classic R&B. He included a Brandy sample on his track "Sittin' On Top Of The World" last year.

Read More: Burna Boy Says He Turned Down $5 Million Booking In Dubai Because He Couldn't Smoke Weed

Burna Boy Gifts Jada Kingdom A Birkin Bag

Furthermore, it's clear that Burna has got that rizz. Last year, While remixing "Talibans" with Byron Messia in a video shared online, Burna hijacked a verse that references Kingdom. The original lyric is "Member me born Kingston/ They love party, forget love drink rum/ AK shake like a Jada Kingdom." Instead, Burna sang “The best pum pum deh a Kingston, so mi buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom.” Now of course, this isn't any throwaway gift - a Birkin can cost anywhere between $10,000 and $40,000.

Furthermore, Kingdom appeared to confirm the gift on TikTok account. However, she has yet to openly confirm whether she and Burna are in fact an item. Despite this, Kingdom has been spotted wearing Burna's Damini chain as well as touring with him in Europe. Many fans believe that Burna was partying in Jamaica explicitly because of Kingdom. Of course, Burna often makes the headlines for his relationships. Whether it's his situation with Kingdom or te fallout of his breakup with Stefflon Don, Burna's music is often secondary to the drama.

Read More: Burna Boy Caught Up In Jada Kingdom & Stefflon Don Beef: Twitter Reacts

[via]