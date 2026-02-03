Blueface Takes Homophobic Shots At NLE Choppa

Blueface took aim at NLE Choppa with his latest post on Instagram, captioning several photos of himself: "I cant beef wit no man getting his booty ate somebody get the baby oil we finna play with his nipples." The connection to the pictures remains unclear, as numerous fans in the comments section questioned the correlation.

The move comes after he also trolled Choppa during a recent livestream in which he filmed himself and the mother of the rapper's child reacting to one of his recent disses. In doing so, Blueface accused Choppa of going after him to stay relevant while also confirming that he's going to return fire.

As for the track in question, Choppa seemingly referenced Blueface on his latest single, "Shotta Flow 8." He raps: "Who want the smoke? You come and you dead / Lil bro Crip, but he see red."

NLE Choppa's Response To Blueface

Choppa ended up responding to the antics in a video circulating on social media. "Y'all talking about Chop having an identity crisis. Have y'all seen this n***a's face?" he began his rant. "This b*tch got every brand in the world on his motherf*cking face. You wake up every day and wanna learn how to be the best gangbanger. You're pitiful, sir... You don't even prioritize nothing bigger than some sh*t that ain't given you nothing positive in life. You wake up every day trying to be something you truly not, you the one really having an identity crisis."