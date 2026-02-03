Blueface Takes Homophobic Shots At NLE Choppa

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blueface's remarks come after NLE Choppa seemingly dissed him on his latest single, "Shotta Flow 8," which he dropped earlier this month.

Blueface took aim at NLE Choppa with his latest post on Instagram, captioning several photos of himself: "I cant beef wit no man getting his booty ate somebody get the baby oil we finna play with his nipples." The connection to the pictures remains unclear, as numerous fans in the comments section questioned the correlation.

The move comes after he also trolled Choppa during a recent livestream in which he filmed himself and the mother of the rapper's child reacting to one of his recent disses. In doing so, Blueface accused Choppa of going after him to stay relevant while also confirming that he's going to return fire.

As for the track in question, Choppa seemingly referenced Blueface on his latest single, "Shotta Flow 8." He raps: "Who want the smoke? You come and you dead / Lil bro Crip, but he see red."

Read More: NLE Choppa Trolls Blueface On Social Media But Still Wants Him Freed

NLE Choppa's Response To Blueface

Choppa ended up responding to the antics in a video circulating on social media. "Y'all talking about Chop having an identity crisis. Have y'all seen this n***a's face?" he began his rant. "This b*tch got every brand in the world on his motherf*cking face. You wake up every day and wanna learn how to be the best gangbanger. You're pitiful, sir... You don't even prioritize nothing bigger than some sh*t that ain't given you nothing positive in life. You wake up every day trying to be something you truly not, you the one really having an identity crisis."

Blueface and NLE Choppa have been at odds for years, with the two even trying to organize a boxing match against one another. It isn't the only beef that either rapper has been wrapped up in as of late. Choppa also been trading shots with NBA YoungBoy while Blueface has been going at it with Soulja Boy.

Read More: Blueface Unveils His Plans For Soulja Boy & NLE Choppa

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Fans Think Diss NLE Choppa Livestream Hip Hop News Gossip NBA YoungBoy Fans Think He Dissed NLE Choppa During Recent Livestream
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Music NLE Choppa Trolls Blueface On Social Media But Still Wants Him Freed
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Music NLE Choppa Responds To Backlash For Defending Sexyy Red
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Music NLE Choppa & NBA Ben 10 Trade Shots After Tense Confrontation In Houston
Comments 1