Shotta Flow 8 – Song by NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa has been in the game for years now, and he has still yet to let go of his breakout hit "Shotta Flow." But that may be for good reason, as he's still getting a lot of charisma, personality, and passionate performances out of the song series. Its latest installment, "Shotta Flow 8," follows Choppa's recent beefs with other rappers and former partners, who are the mothers of his children. More specifically, Blueface feels like he got some shots his way on this new song, so we'll see if that develops into something. NLE Choppa dropped this song alongside "Set The Record Straight," which goes into a bit more detail regarding the feuds. But as for "Shotta Flow 8," it's still a bouncy, sonically layered, and relentless cut.