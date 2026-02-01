Shotta Flow 8 – Song by NLE Choppa

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Shotta Flow 8 NLE Choppa Shotta Flow 8 NLE Choppa
The latest installment in NLE Choppa's "Shotta Flow" series follows some big beefs with other rappers and former partners.

NLE Choppa has been in the game for years now, and he has still yet to let go of his breakout hit "Shotta Flow." But that may be for good reason, as he's still getting a lot of charisma, personality, and passionate performances out of the song series. Its latest installment, "Shotta Flow 8," follows Choppa's recent beefs with other rappers and former partners, who are the mothers of his children. More specifically, Blueface feels like he got some shots his way on this new song, so we'll see if that develops into something. NLE Choppa dropped this song alongside "Set The Record Straight," which goes into a bit more detail regarding the feuds. But as for "Shotta Flow 8," it's still a bouncy, sonically layered, and relentless cut.

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Shotta Flow 8

I'm in the trap with the Qualo, hello,
Lil bro he just put him a Drac' in the coat,
Who want the smoke? You come and you dead,
Lil bro Crip, but he see red

Gabriel Bras Nevares
