Jayden Steele Responds To Backlash Against Her Method Man Assault Claims

Earlier this month, model Jayden Steele made a post on TikTok sharing a personal story of a time she was physically attacked. The post was an attempt to shed light on why it often takes so long for instances of abuse done by powerful figures to finally come out. While she didn't initially name who she was talking about somebody in the comments guessed it correctly and she confirmed. The post was made about Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man.

Since then fans have had a full day to think about the circumstances and she their opinions on it. Some of those didn't sit particularly well with Steele. She posted a new video clapping back against some of the "stupid comments" she's received. First she discusses the victim blaming she's experiencing being the exact reason that stories like this take so long to emerge. She went on to speak about the structure in place to keep powerful people protected against accountability for the things they're accused of doing. In the process she also claimed that she was only telling part of the full story. Check out her response videos below.

Jayden Steele Takes On Responses To Her Assault Claims

In the comments of an Instagram repost of the video, fans have a variety of reactions. "I just know the innanet gon eat her up about Meth.. because they already be ready to tussle and shuffle with his wife," one fan comments. It's an attempt to explain why so many fans online are coming to the rapper's defense so hard. Other comments seem to misunderstand the situation and claim that she should be going to the police. "I get it and not blaming you but it cost nothing to call the police," and "I’m confused if you were assaulted don’t you go to the police you go to the record company?," two comments read. They're just some of the confused bunch occupying the comment section.

Method Man himself is yet to respond to the allegations. Just a few days before the claims were made, Wu-Tang Clan made a major announcement. They will be taking to Las Vegas early next year for a four show residency. What do you think about Jayden Steele's response to various fans reacting to her claims of abuse against Method Man? Let us know in the comment section below.

