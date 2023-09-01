Method Man Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Method Man is ready to take his acting career to the next level. In a new interview with CASSIUS, the Wu-Tang rapper spoke about his desire to enter the MCU. In recent years, Method Man has seemingly pivoted away from music and focused on acting. The rapper has been talks to play X-Men character Bishop in an upcoming film. Lupin‘s Omar Sy previously portrayed the role. “I was just putting it out there to see if I could hook something,” he told the publication.

“Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff. I haven’t had any problems with any of their casting choice so far. So whoever gets the job.”He continued: “I think Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop, but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he’d kill it.” Meth added, “There’s a few people out there. But if they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it. Plus, I’ve done all the research already.”

“I’ve Done All The Research Already,” Method Man Says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Method Man attends The Sean Price 2023 Memorial Show at S.O.B.’s on August 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

An avid comic book collector, the rapper also opened up about how X-Men has a significant impact on his moral compass. “The code of Bushido, honor,” he began. “As I got older I seen that—I didn’t understand it then, but I understand it now—but it was an internal fight for him always questioning whether he was more man or animal and how much he would give into his base instinct, violence. So yeah, a lot of that now I take in stride. It was a template for my way of life so to speak.”

Meth also spoke about how he’s been able to stay relevant over the years. He noted the dangers of letting one’s ego get out of control. “…There’s nothing like getting an ego-stroked man, but it becomes very addictive and when [it] isn’t up to par with your standards, you tend to slide into seclusion to the point where you become a recluse. When you start valuing other people’s opinion of you more than your own opinion of yourself, that’s when you have a problem.”

Read More: Method Man Pays Tribute To Sean Price And Heltah Skeltah

[via]