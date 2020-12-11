marvel cinematic universe
- Pop CultureMethod Man Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe"..If they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it," the Wu-Tang rapper said.By Alexis Oatman
- TVJonathan Majors' Alleged Victim Parties After Incident: WatchThe Marvel actor might finally be experiencing some good fortune.By Noah Grant
- MoviesJonathan Majors Claims Video Proves His InnocenceThe actor claims there is video evidence.By Noah Grant
- TVSamuel L. Jackson Shines In Trailer For Upcoming Series "Secret Invasion"Nick Fury is "the most wanted man on the planet" in a new trailer for the Disney+ series. By Noah Grant
- Pop Culture"Ant-Man 3" Writer Reacts To Film's Bad Reviews, Said They Left Him "Really Sad"The recent release scored just a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the MCU's worst-rated films to date.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"The Marvels" Gets A New Release DateThe film's release date has been pushed back from July 2023 to the Fall. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Trailer Reveals Familiar FacesSpider-Man and Dr. Strange engage in mystical mayhem in the new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." By Mitch Findlay
- TVChadwick Boseman's Final Performance As T’Challa Is Bittersweet For FansFans get emotional after witnessing Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa In Marvel's "What If...?" Disney Plus series.By Joshua Robinson
- TVMarvel's "What If...?" Series May Be Connected To The MCU MultiverseThe animated show may be connected to the events of the Loki season 1 finale.By EJ Panaligan
- MoviesKevin Feige Teases Venom In MCU, Talks "Black Panther 2" & MoreMarvel Studios President Kevin Feige teases a potential Venom MCU appearance, the importance of continuing Wakanda's story, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesStephen Dorff Slams "Black Widow": "I'm Embarassed For Scarlett"Actor Stephen Dorff, who previously starred in Marvel's 1998 "Blade," has taken a serious shot at the upcoming "Black Widow" film. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Nas X Announces "Montero" Album With Marvel-Inspired TrailerLil Nas X readies the release of "Montero" with a Marvel-inspired highlight reel of some of his best moments. By Aron A.
- Movies"Black Panther 2" Has An Official Title & Release DateBig news in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Aron A.
- TVWyatt Russell Is Glad That MCU Fans Hate His Captain AmericaWyatt Russell plays the John Walker, the new Captain America on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and so far, he's loving the hate that his character has received.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesChristian Bale Cast In “Thor: Love And Thunder” As Gorr The God ButcherEx-Batman star Christian Bale is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as supervillain Gorr The God Butcher.By Deja Goode