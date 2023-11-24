Sexyy Red AI Stimulus Ad Garners Legal Action From Rap Diva & Funny Replies From Fans

Sexyy Red may be the Hood Hottest Princess, but that doesn't mean she's afraid of some legal drama. After fans made the expecting mother aware of fake stimulus program advertisements using artificially generated videos and audio of her voice, the "Pound Town" hitmaker is ready to get her lawyer working on the case. Amid Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday (November 23), Red found a moment to hop on Twitter and address the "health spending card" incentive scammers are tricking innocent people into signing up for on platforms like Instagram.

"It's your girl Sexyy Red, I'm gonna show you how to put $6,400 in your pocket right now for free," the St. Louis native says in the clip below. As she begins talking, a clip of a girl putting food in her mouth plays – like a ploy to capture people's attention – before cutting to a snippet of the redhead standing awkwardly with a man playing guitar. "The state be handing out these stacks to every single one of y'all. You don't even need a job," the AI-generated voiceover promises viewers.

Sexyy Red Growing Tired of Artificial Intelligence

Of course, nothing about this seems legit, but still, ignorant people are falling for the scam, damaging Red's reputation despite her not orchestrating the scheme. "My lawyer bout to have a field day," the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter, suggesting legal action is in the works against her newfound opps. "AI needs to be regulated… Perfect example as to why," one concerned person chimed in beneath her post.

Fans React to Fake Stimulus Program Ad

Sexyy Red isn't the only rap diva whose image and voice are being used without her consent amid the AI takeover. Earlier this week, Cardi B threatened legal action against people taking advantage of her influence as well, calling it "easy money." Keep scrolling to see how social media feels about the fake videos circulating online, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

