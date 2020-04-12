Stimulus
- TechSexyy Red AI Stimulus Ad Garners Legal Action From Rap Diva & Funny Replies From FansArtificial intelligence continues to cause problems for both creatives and fans.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsSenate Officially Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief BillThe stimulus checks are right around the corner.By Alexander Cole
- News2KBABY Releases "Rounds" From "THE 2K STIMULUS"Louisville rapper 2KBABY releases his first new music of 2021.By Alex Zidel
- RandomColorado Man Leaves $1,400 Tip With Message "COVID Sucks"A man in Colorado left a massive $1,400 tip with the note, "COVID Sucks."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMitch McConnell Blocks Vote To Increase Stimulus Payout To $2000Mitch McConnell officially blocked the bill to increase stimulus direct payments to $2000.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Continues To Push For $2000 Stimulus ChecksDonald Trump continues to push for $2000 stimulus checks for Americans.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Package With $600 Stimulus ChecksDonald Trump signs the coronavirus relief bill that includes $600 checks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSen. Lindsay Graham Announces Support For $2000 Stimulus ChecksLindsey Graham has jumped on board for giving $2000 direct stimulus payments to Americans.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTrump Demands Congress Increase The Second Stimulus CheckPresident Trump is demanding that congress increases the next stimulus check from $600 to $2,000.By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsCongress Officially Reaches Agreement On $900 Billion Stimulus PackageCongress had finally agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsIce Cube Reacts To New Stimulus Package: "Where's The Black Bailout?"Ice Cube has reacted to the newly proposed $900 billion stimulus deal, asking "Where is the Black bailout?"By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCongress Closes In On Agreement For $900 Billion Stimulus PackageCongress is on the verge of passing a new stimulus deal which will include direct payments.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCatholic Church Scooped Up $1.4 Billion From COVID-19 Aid Stimulus PackageMoney is being thrown around. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem Offers Detroit His Own Coronavirus Stimulus PaymentsEminem is giving Detroit-based DJs a chance to be featured on Shade 45 Radio and he's also handing out lots of money.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePope Francis Promotes Universal Basic Income In Easter LetterPope Francis advocates for universal basic income in his new Easter letter.By Cole Blake