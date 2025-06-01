There is a new Internet nickname flying around to use to refer to DDG, and it's not exactly the most flattering one. While calling someone "Doo Doo Garbage" sounds like a schoolyard scuffle, one Dream Con attendant this weekend learned the hard way that it could also score you a raucous rumble.

For those unaware, when a man at the convention saw the streamer and his entourage from afar, he said "Doo Doo Garbage" at him, which he says was just a joke. Then, DDG's brother DuB and a cameraman pressed the jester about it, and they eventually got into a fistfight. In a social media clip, the man said he's considering taking legal action over this dispute, as DuB was the first to instigate physical contact.

In a separate video, the two brothers told Kai Cenat that the fight was just a skit, and that seemed to be their only response... Until Akademiks TV on Twitter caught the blame the chat artist's activity on the social media platform. The Ak-affiliated account claims his glasses-clad selfie with a cheeky facial expression is a response to the man threatening legal action.

DDG Brother Fight

Of course, this is actually very little to go by, and there's nothing explicitly singling it out as a response to the fight. Then again, the Michigan native's last tweet was "Doo Doo Garbage" spelled out as emojis, so maybe he knows exactly what he's doing.

Nevertheless, here's the jester's explanation. "[We] see DDG walking by, and it's whatever. I heard about DDG before, I heard the name, I heard the term 'Doo Doo Garbage.' I'm thinking it'd be funny, just a little joke. So I call him 'Doo Doo Garbage' from around the way. His homeboys stop, come back, his brother. DuB tries to press me about what I said. 'What you say?' 'Doo Doo Garbage.' Pushed the s**t out of me."

"I got to take legal action against his brother or somebody out here," he went on. "That's unacceptable. They done broke my chain. I'm banned from the event, glasses gone. [...] I thought it was all jokes. I've never seen DDG react like that in the past. Never seen him tell anybody to go do something to anybody else. So I'm thinking 'It's all good, it's all cool.' I've seen him throw some gloves to some people that said it to his face a few times. Even if he did that, I would've just been like, 'My fault,' whatever, went along my way. His brother came up to me and started putting his hands on me."