One funny moment during Streamer University was when a student called DDG "Doo Doo Garbage" in the middle of his class, which caused the streamer to kick him out. The term stuck around, but at Dream Con this weekend, the rapper's brother DuB and a cameraman took his camp's reaction to it a step further.

As caught by No Jumper on Twitter and Livebitez on Instagram, DuB got into a fight with a man at the event who called the Michigan native "Doo Doo Garbage" when he saw their group walking by. The man in question responded to the whole thing on social media, threatening legal action.

"[We] see DDG walking by, and it's whatever," he recalled. "I heard about DDG before, I heard the name, I heard the term 'Doo Doo Garbage.' I'm thinking it'd be funny, just a little joke. So I call him 'Doo Doo Garbage' from around the way. His homeboys stop, come back, his brother. DuB tries to press me about what I said. 'What you say?' 'Doo Doo Garbage.' Pushed the s**t out of me."

DreamCon

"I got to take legal action against his brother or somebody out here," the man continued. "That's unacceptable. They done broke my chain. I'm banned from the event, glasses gone. [...] I thought it was all jokes. I've never seen DDG react like that in the past. Never seen him tell anybody to go do something to anybody else. So I'm thinking 'It's all good, it's all cool.' I've seen him throw some gloves to some people that said it to his face a few times. Even if he did that, I would've just been like, 'My fault,' whatever, went along my way. His brother came up to me and started putting his hands on me."

It's unclear at press time if DuB and the cameraman faced consequences as well for the fight. DDG claimed to Kai Cenat it was a skit, and other clips show that he spoke on pressing people calling him "Doo Doo Garbage" at Dream Con.

DuB Fight