Someone is a funny guy or gal over at Apple Music because they are doing some masterful trolling of DDG. Well... we don't know that for sure and nor the does the content creator and rapper. But regardless, he wants answers sooner than later.

As caught by AllHipHop, the Pontiac, Michigan native tweeted at the streaming service to make some changes to their search algorithm. His not too serious frustrations stem from the poop emoji displaying his account in the search when you type it in.

"who at apple music trolling me since i dropped my new song? [three loudly crying face emojis] @AppleMusic fix this gang," DDG said. He showed proof, providing a screenshot from his phone. Hilariously, it also shows two novelty songs "The Poop Song" and "Poop."

For those wondering, it also works on Spotify, if you want to test it there. At the time of writing, neither DSP has corrected this. DDG filed his complaint on July 3, the same day of his latest single release, "That's My Ball."

The track was previewed over a week prior to its release, and it samples the memed LeBron James audio when he says, "It ain't our ball!?"

DDG & Halle Bailey

Per the outlet, DDG also screenshotted Pop Crave's similar post about it Thursday. "Noooooo not on the same day I drop my song." For those wondering why this is even a thing, it goes back about two years.

In June 2023, YouTuber SoLLUMINATI joked that DDG's initials stood for "Doo Doo Garbage." The joke has been alive ever since, but it of course doesn't mean that. Instead, it's a way to shorten his full legal name, Daryl Dwayne Granberry.

While he does want this fixed, its unfortunately not the most serious thing he's dealing with right now. He's currently locked into a legal tug of war with his ex and mother of his son, Halle Bailey.